ESPN2 to Present ESPN Esports Day on April 5th

Esports will take center stage Sunday, April 5th as ESPN2 presents a twelve-hour Esports Day programming marathon. Featured events include Madden NFL, Rocket League, and NBA 2K.
What’s happening:
- ESPN2 will present a twelve-hour programming marathon, ESPN Esports Day, this Sunday, April 5, highlighting a variety of both live and taped esports coverage from the past year. Events include:
- Madden NFL
- F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix
- Rocket League
- NBA 2K Players Tournament
- EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am
Madden NFL:
- The marathon will kick off with three hours of competitive Madden NFL20 including recaps from the Madden Classic, Club Championship and the Challenge.
F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix:
- Next up, live sports return to ESPN with the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, where current Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will participate in the second installment of the virtual racing series alongside England’s cricket all-rounder, Ben Stokes.
Rocket League:
- Rocket League makes its first appearance on ESPN television with the Season 8 World Championship Grand Finals at 4:30 pm.
- In addition, the new agreement with Psyonix includes an upcoming live telecast of the Rocket League Spring Series North American Grand Finals on April 26th at 8 pm ET on ESPN2.
NBA 2K Players Tournament:
- At 6 pm, the all-new NBA 2K Players Tournament continues round one, which includes matches featuring Devin Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Drummond and more.
EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am:
- Closing out the evening will be an encore presentation of the EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am, recently nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Esports.
- The program, which also includes Devin Booker, features streamers, musicians and athletes from the NBA, UFC and WWE competing in Respawn’s Battle Royale title Apex Legends.
ESPN Esports Day Schedule
Time (ET)
Show
Network
12 pm
Madden NFL20 Classic
The best Madden players in the world descend to Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas for a chance to earn a piece of the $190,000 prize pool and the title of Madden Classic Champion
ESPN2
1 pm
Madden NFL20 Club Championship
32 of the top Madden players compete to represent their favorite NFL teams at EA Headquarters with $703,000 and the lucrative Club Championship belt on the line
ESPN2
2 pm
Madden NFL20 Challenge
Madden Challenge returns with 16 elite players battling for a piece of the $190,000 prize pool and a spot in the Madden Bowl
ESPN2
3 pm
F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix
Current Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will participate in the second installment of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, live on ESPN2
ESPN2
4:30 pm
Season 8 Rocket League World Championship
Rocket League is a game that combines soccer with rocket-powered cars for high-flying esports action in the Rocket League Championship Series. Filled with tense moments and gravity-defying plays, this is one best-of-7 series you don’t want to miss.
ESPN2
6 pm
NBA 2K Players Tournament
The first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, an NBA 2K20 gameplay tournament between 16 current NBA players, continues with the following matches*:
The single-elimination, players-only tournament on Xbox One will result in a winner being crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and selecting a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.
*Matches and schedule are subject to change.
ESPN2
10 pm
EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am
The inaugural ESPN EXP Pro-Am features athletes, celebrities and streamers competing in Apex Legends to benefit the V Foundation
ESPN2