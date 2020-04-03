ESPN2 to Present ESPN Esports Day on April 5th

by | Apr 3, 2020 12:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Esports will take center stage Sunday, April 5th as ESPN2 presents a twelve-hour Esports Day programming marathon. Featured events include Madden NFL, Rocket League, and NBA 2K.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN2 will present a twelve-hour programming marathon, ESPN Esports Day, this Sunday, April 5, highlighting a variety of both live and taped esports coverage from the past year. Events include:
    • Madden NFL
    • F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix
    • Rocket League
    • NBA 2K Players Tournament
    • EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am

Madden NFL:

  • The marathon will kick off with three hours of competitive Madden NFL20 including recaps from the Madden Classic, Club Championship and the Challenge.

F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix:

  • Next up, live sports return to ESPN with the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, where current Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will participate in the second installment of the virtual racing series alongside England’s cricket all-rounder, Ben Stokes.

Rocket League:

  • Rocket League makes its first appearance on ESPN television with the Season 8 World Championship Grand Finals at 4:30 pm.
  • In addition, the new agreement with Psyonix includes an upcoming live telecast of the Rocket League Spring Series North American Grand Finals on April 26th at 8 pm ET on ESPN2.

NBA 2K Players Tournament:

  • At 6 pm, the all-new NBA 2K Players Tournament continues round one, which includes matches featuring Devin Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Drummond and more.

EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am:

  • Closing out the evening will be an encore presentation of the EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am, recently nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Esports.
  • The program, which also includes Devin Booker, features streamers, musicians and athletes from the NBA, UFC and WWE competing in Respawn’s Battle Royale title Apex Legends.

ESPN Esports Day Schedule

Time (ET)

Show

Network

12 pm

Madden NFL20 Classic

The best Madden players in the world descend to Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas for a chance to earn a piece of the $190,000 prize pool and the title of Madden Classic Champion

ESPN2

1 pm

Madden NFL20 Club Championship

32 of the top Madden players compete to represent their favorite NFL teams at EA Headquarters with $703,000 and the lucrative Club Championship belt on the line

ESPN2

2 pm

Madden NFL20 Challenge

Madden Challenge returns with 16 elite players battling for a piece of the $190,000 prize pool and a spot in the Madden Bowl

ESPN2

3 pm

F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix

Current Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will participate in the second installment of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, live on ESPN2

ESPN2

4:30 pm

Season 8 Rocket League World Championship

Rocket League is a game that combines soccer with rocket-powered cars for high-flying esports action in the Rocket League Championship Series. Filled with tense moments and gravity-defying plays, this is one best-of-7 series you don’t want to miss.

ESPN2

6 pm

NBA 2K Players Tournament

The first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, an NBA 2K20 gameplay tournament between 16 current NBA players, continues with the following matches*:

  • Montrezl Harrell (8) vs Domantas Sabonis (9)
  • Donovan Mitchell (4) vs Rui Hachimura (13)
  • Devin Booker (5) vs Michael Porter Jr. (12)
  • Andre Drummond (6) vs DeMarcus Cousins (11)

The single-elimination, players-only tournament on Xbox One will result in a winner being crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and selecting a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

*Matches and schedule are subject to change.

ESPN2

10 pm

EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am

The inaugural ESPN EXP Pro-Am features athletes, celebrities and streamers competing in Apex Legends to benefit the V Foundation

ESPN2

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend