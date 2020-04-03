ESPN2 to Present ESPN Esports Day on April 5th

NBA 2K Players Tournament

The first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, an NBA 2K20 gameplay tournament between 16 current NBA players, continues with the following matches*:

Montrezl Harrell (8) vs Domantas Sabonis (9)

Donovan Mitchell (4) vs Rui Hachimura (13)

Devin Booker (5) vs Michael Porter Jr. (12)

Andre Drummond (6) vs DeMarcus Cousins (11)

The single-elimination, players-only tournament on Xbox One will result in a winner being crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and selecting a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

*Matches and schedule are subject to change.