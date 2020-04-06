Global Citizen, WHO Partner for “One World: Together At Home” to Air On ABC, CBS, NBC and More

by | Apr 6, 2020 12:45 PM Pacific Time

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization have announced a partnership for a one-night event, One World: Together At Home. The two-hour program will air Saturday, April 18 on all major U.S. networks and a majority of their platforms, as well as global and digital networks.

What’s happening:

  • Building on the success of the digital series ​One World: Together at Home, Global Citizen and the ​World Health Organization (WHO) ​are partnering for a special one-night event of the same name.
  • The program will air on Saturday, April 18 (8:00-10:00 pm PT/ET) across several networks including:
  • Audrey Morrissey (The Voice, Songland) and Live Animals will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.

About One World: Together at Home:

  • The show will lift viewer’s spirits with exclusive, special cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches, while always drawing back to its core purpose – to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world – their courage and sacrifice a reminder of the urgency of this moment.

Where to watch:

The special will connect artists with audiences on a global scale, airing on the following networks and platforms:

  • Walt Disney Television: 
    • ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo
  • NBCUniversal: 
    • NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA
  • ViacomCBS: 
    • CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.  
  • Bell Media:
    • Platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE
  • BBC One 
    • The network will broadcast an edited version of the event for UK audiences on Sunday, April 19.

  • One World: Together At Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including:
    • Alibaba
    • Amazon Prime Video
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Hulu
    • Instagram
    • LiveXLive
    • Tencent
    • Tencent Music Entertainment Group
    • TIDAL
    • TuneIn
    • Twitch
    • Twitter
    • Yahoo
    • YouTube
  • This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.
  • For information about how to tune in and take action, visit the Global Citizen website.

Good to know:

  • Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.
  • These local groups have been vetted to ensure they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

 

 

 
 
