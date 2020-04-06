Global Citizen, WHO Partner for “One World: Together At Home” to Air On ABC, CBS, NBC and More

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization have announced a partnership for a one-night event, One World: Together At Home. The two-hour program will air Saturday, April 18 on all major U.S. networks and a majority of their platforms, as well as global and digital networks.

What’s happening:

Building on the success of the digital series ​ One World: Together at Home , Global Citizen and the ​World Health Organization (WHO) ​are partnering for a special one-night event of the same name.

Audrey Morrissey (The Voice, Songland) and Live Animals will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.

About One World: Together at Home:

The show will lift viewer’s spirits with exclusive, special cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches, while always drawing back to its core purpose – to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world – their courage and sacrifice a reminder of the urgency of this moment.

Where to watch:

The special will connect artists with audiences on a global scale, airing on the following networks and platforms:

Walt Disney Television: ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform

NBCUniversal: NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com NBCNews.com

ViacomCBS: CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.

Bell Media : Platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE

: BBC One The network will broadcast an edited version of the event for UK audiences on Sunday, April 19.



One World: Together At Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba Amazon Prime Video Apple Facebook Hulu Instagram LiveXLive Tencent Tencent Music Entertainment Group TIDAL TuneIn Twitch Twitter Yahoo YouTube

This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit the Global Citizen website

Good to know: