National Geographic Launches [email protected] Digital Hub To Support Families And Educators During COVID-19

by | Apr 6, 2020 4:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Today, National Geographic announced that they would be launching [email protected], a digital hub that would serve as a free virtual base camp for parents and teachers for science-based content.

What’s Happening:

  • As the coronavirus global pandemic has resulted in widespread school closures and stay-at-home mandates, National Geographic is responding to the needs of families and educators with [email protected], a centralized digital resource for families looking to fill the gap with practical, educational, inspiring and entertaining content designed to keep families connected to the natural world and the science behind it.
  • [email protected], available for free during these trying times, combines the enriching educational resources of the National Geographic Society with the fun and informational offerings of National Geographic Kids to create an online hub to help future explorers fill their time and their minds. From boredom busters and games, to videos and live daily talks with National Geographic Explorers, [email protected]me aims to help inspire young people and support caregivers by offering a one-stop destination from a brand they know and trust.
  • Developed by education and science journalists, [email protected] offers a window to the world and a way to navigate the new normal of being parents and educators at the same time.
  • [email protected] also provides access to the National Geographic Society’s Learn at Home portal. The site is also home to Explorer Classroom, which connects learners to National Geographic Explorers in live video talks each weekday at 2:00 p.m. EDT as they share experiences from around the world on topics including wildlife, ocean conservation, photography, space exploration and more.
  • [email protected] also provides families expert advice and valuable information to help navigate this challenging time, including access to National Geographic’s in-depth reporting on COVID-19. Recent stories including teleworking with kids and a useful “Coronavirus 101” explainer to help parents advance their own understanding of the virus as well as better equip them to answer questions from their children.
  • [email protected] is also included as part of #DisneyMagicMoments, a new website where kids, families and fans will find fun and engaging Disney content, stories and resources from Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, to Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Parks and beyond.

What They’re Saying:

  • Gary Knell, chairman of National Geographic Partners: “National Geographic has a long-standing legacy of using the power of storytelling to make a difference. As we have watched this global pandemic unfold, we have felt compelled to do just that- make a difference through the science-based journalism and content development for which we are so well known. We developed [email protected] to support and inspire some of the heroes that have emerged from this crisis— parents and teachers—even if school is not in session. Working in tandem with our partners at the National Geographic Society and Disney gives us the ability to deliver the full scope of our brand to homes all over the world.”
  • Rachel Buchholz, editor in chief and vice president of National Geographic Kids: "Juggling your work life and your kid's school life is hard enough. When those two worlds collide, as they have for so many families, it adds so many layers of challenges. That's why our goal here is to keep kids of all ages educated, entertained, and inspired, helping them become global stewards of the future.”
  • Dr. Vicki Phillips, executive vice president and chief education officer at the National Geographic Society: "To support educators and families, we’ve curated K-12 resources designed to spark curiosity, engage learners, and ignite the spirit of exploration by bringing the wonder of the world to students.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend