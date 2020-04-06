Today, National Geographic announced that they would be launching [email protected], a digital hub that would serve as a free virtual base camp for parents and teachers for science-based content.

What’s Happening:

As the coronavirus global pandemic has resulted in widespread school closures and stay-at-home mandates, National Geographic [email protected], a centralized digital resource for families looking to fill the gap with practical, educational, inspiring and entertaining content designed to keep families connected to the natural world and the science behind it.

[email protected], available for free during these trying times, combines the enriching educational resources of the National Geographic Society with the fun and informational offerings of National Geographic Kids to create an online hub to help future explorers fill their time and their minds. From boredom busters and games, to videos and live daily talks with National Geographic Explorers, [email protected]me aims to help inspire young people and support caregivers by offering a one-stop destination from a brand they know and trust.

Developed by education and science journalists, [email protected] offers a window to the world and a way to navigate the new normal of being parents and educators at the same time.

[email protected] also provides access to the National Geographic Society’s Learn at Home portal. The site is also home to Explorer Classroom, which connects learners to National Geographic Explorers in live video talks each weekday at 2:00 p.m. EDT as they share experiences from around the world on topics including wildlife, ocean conservation, photography, space exploration and more.

[email protected] also provides families expert advice and valuable information to help navigate this challenging time, including access to National Geographic’s in-depth reporting on COVID-19. Recent stories including teleworking with kids and a useful “Coronavirus 101” explainer to help parents advance their own understanding of the virus as well as better equip them to answer questions from their children.

[email protected] is also included as part of #DisneyMagicMoments, a new website where kids, families and fans will find fun and engaging Disney content, stories and resources from Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, to Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Parks and beyond.

