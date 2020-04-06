SeaWorld CEO Serge Rivera Resigns, Marc Swanson Named Interim CEO

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. CEO Serge Rivera has resigned from his position and as a member of the Board of Directors. As a result, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Marc Swanson has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer.

Swanson has been with the Company for nearly 20 years and has previously served as interim CEO.

Additionally, Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Gulacsy will retain her role as Chief Accounting Officer.

Gulacsy has been with the Company for seven years and has previously served as interim CFO and Treasurer.

Walter Bogumil, who serves as Chief Strategy Officer, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Bogumil has more than 20 years of industry experience and will be responsible for corporate and park operations in his new role.

The Board unanimously approved these appointments and expects the interim roles will last at least through the resumption of operations at the parks.

The Board will review the interim roles once the Company re-opens its parks.

Additionally, the Executive Officers of the Company have agreed to reduce their base salary by 20% until the Company's theme parks substantially resume normal operations.

What they’re saying: