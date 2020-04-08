Disney Parks Limited Edition Pins Coming to shopDisney April 9th

shopDisney has announced that Disney Parks limited edition pins will be available for sale online starting at 7:00 am PT on April 9th.
What’s Happening:
- With the continued closure of Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney Parks Limited Edition Pins will be released for sale on shopDisney.
- The release date is Thursday, April 9th, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.
- Since these are limited items, shopDisney will likely limit the number of pins Guests can purchase at checkout.
- shopDisney recently launched the Castle Collection, a monthly release that includes hinged pins of 10 castles from Disney animated films. A collectable case for the pin collection is available for a limited time along with the first pin in the series of Cinderella’s castle.