“Good Morning America,” Feeding America Partner for Day of Hope to Help Families in Need Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ABC’s Good Morning America has partnered with Feeding America to bring help and relief to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. GMA will present a Day of Hope on April 9th sharing food resources with audiences across the country via several ABC shows.
What’s happening:
- Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic a significant number of Americans need help feeding their families.
- In partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Good Morning America is launching a Day of Hope on Thursday, April 9 to share food resources with our viewers.
- Good Morning America will kick-off the network-wide initiative with segments highlighting food banks and food pantry personnel working hard to get food in the hands of people who need it, along with available resources for those struggling to feed themselves and their families.
- Throughout the day, viewers across ABC programs will be directed to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about what’s available and how to help.
- Participating programs include:
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Tamron Hall
- The View
- Pandemic
- World News Tonight
- Nightline
- ABC News Live
- ABC local affiliates and Owned Television Stations
- ABCNews.com