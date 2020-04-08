The Tokyo Disney Resort Has Extended Its Closure, Next Announcement Expected in Mid-May

The Tokyo Disney Resort has extended its closure and a new opening date is not expected until mid-May.
What’s Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Resort announced that it will remain closed until further notice with the next announcement expected in mid-May.
- Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were previously scheduled to reopen on April 20th.
- The decision to extend the park’s closure was made due to the continued spread of the Coronavirus in Japan and at the request of the Japanese government.
- Tokyo prefecture is currently under a state of emergency that took effect April 7th.
- This extension of the resort’s closure will also push back the opening of several new experiences, including the Enchanted Tales of Beauty and the Beast, The Happy Ride with Baymax, and Mickey’s Magical Musical World. New opening dates will be revealed when the resort has a confirmed opening date.
- The Tokyo Disney Resort has been closed since February 29th.