New Disney+ Disney Archives Series “Prop Culture” To Drop All 8 Episodes On May 1st

Prop Culture, a new Disney+ Original Series that dives into the Walt Disney Archives for an up-close look at props from classic films, will premiere on May 1st with an 8-episode mass dump according to Entertainment Weekly.
What’s Happening:
- A new Disney+ Original Series called Prop Culture will premiere on May 1st with a full season of 8-episodes all released on the same day.
- Prop Culture is hosted by Dan Lanigan who takes fans inside the Walt Disney Archives for an up-close look at props, costumes, set designs, and music from films that include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, Tron, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppet Movie, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.
- The series also visits select locations used in the filming, such as islands from Pirates of the Caribbean and the classic Disneyland attraction.
- Some episodes feature guest stars from the films reuniting with items they haven’t seen in person since they filmed these Disney classics.
- Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive interview with Dan Lanigan about the series and his personal collection, which includes items from Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- You can read the full Entertainment Weekly article here.
