ABC News to Launch 10-Part Podcast Series “The Essentials: Inside the Curve” April 11th

ABC News is launching a brand new, 10-part podcast series The Essentials: Inside the Curve that will feature the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. These brave individuals will share their very real fears, experiences, and inspirations.

The ten-part series takes listeners directly to the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, who risk their own health and safety to ensure that others are taken care of.

From doctors, nurses and paramedics to cops, transportation and sanitation workers, these essential workers are the people who are outside keeping the world moving while so many stay inside.

The podcast series will feature first person diaries of their days, including their fears, struggles and moments of inspiration.

will premiere in the feed of ABC Audio’s daily news podcast on Saturday, April 11. The show will then break out into its own feed beginning on Saturday, April 25.