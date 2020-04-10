ABC News to Launch 10-Part Podcast Series “The Essentials: Inside the Curve” April 11th

ABC News is launching a brand new, 10-part podcast series The Essentials: Inside the Curve that will feature the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. These brave individuals will share their very real fears, experiences, and inspirations.
What’s happening:
- ABC News has announced a new podcast series, The Essentials: Inside the Curve premiering on Saturday, April 11.
- The ten-part series takes listeners directly to the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, who risk their own health and safety to ensure that others are taken care of.
- From doctors, nurses and paramedics to cops, transportation and sanitation workers, these essential workers are the people who are outside keeping the world moving while so many stay inside.
- The podcast series will feature first person diaries of their days, including their fears, struggles and moments of inspiration.
- The first episode of The Essentials will premiere in the feed of ABC Audio’s daily news podcast Start Here on Saturday, April 11.
- The show will then break out into its own feed beginning on Saturday, April 25.
- New episodes are available each Saturday for free via:
- Apple Podcasts
- Google Podcasts
- Pandora
- Spotify
- Stitcher
- TuneIn
- ABC News app
- The Essentials: Inside the Curve is produced by the award-winning ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio, the makers of The Dropout, Have You Seen This Man? and Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein podcasts as well as the award-winning daily news series Start Here.
- The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available on abcnews.go.com.