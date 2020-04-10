Neon Museum in Las Vegas to Offer Facebook Live Tour of Tim Burton Exhibit

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas has announced that it will be offering a Facebook Live tour of Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @The Neon Museum presented by The Engelstad Foundation today (Friday, April 10) at 1 PM PT, according to KTNV Las Vegas.

This live virtual tour will be conducted by Education Specialist Mitch Cohen.

The tour will offer people around the world the chance to experience Burton’s original artwork and installations created especially for the museum.

You can watch this tour on the Neon Museum Las Vegas Facebook page

What they’re saying:

Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer, The Neon Museum: “The exhibition was scheduled to continue through Sunday, April 12, but with the museum’s temporary closure due to COVID-19, we know thousands of art lovers will miss their chance to see Burton’s outstanding exhibition. This live, virtual tour will take place especially for them—and will be enjoyable for anyone who appreciates Burton’s work and iconic Las Vegas sign design.”

More on Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @The Neon Museum: