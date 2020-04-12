WonderCon Anaheim Shares Full 2019 Marvel “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Panel

WonderCon Anaheim has shared a recording of a Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel from last year’s fan convention.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cb9VV-uEkQg&feature=youtu.be
What’s Happening:
- WonderCon Anaheim has shared a recording of an hour-long panel from last year’s convention with the cast of the show.
- The panel discussion and Q&A followed a screening of the season 6 premiere
- The following cast and creative team members participated in the panel:
- Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson)
- Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons)
- Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz)
- Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie)
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez)
- Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw)
- Maurissa Tancharoen (Executive Producer)
- Jed Whedon (Executive Producer)
- Jeff Bell (Executive Producer)
- Jeph Loeb (Executive Producer)
- WonderCon Anaheim 2020 was originally scheduled to take place this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- The event has been postponed to a later date that has yet to be announced.