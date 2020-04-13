ESPN+ Releases Two New Episodes of “Detail” Featuring Alabama Coach Nick Saban

ESPN+ has released two new episodes of their sports series Detail, featuring Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Both entries look at former students and future NFL players Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.

What’s happening:

In two new episodes of Detail , Alabama football head coach Nick Saban breaks down former SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, who—according to ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay—are projected first-round, potential top-10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

About Burrow and Tagovailoa:

Burrow set multiple records in 2019, arguably the best season ever for a college quarterback. He threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA FBS record 60 touchdowns, while leading LSU to the College Football Playoff title and the first 15-0 season in SEC history.

The left-handed Tagovailoa, who is coming back from a dislocated hip that cut short his 2019 season, won the 2018 Maxwell and Walter Camp player of the year awards and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after leading Alabama to the 2018 College Football Playoff championship.

What they’re saying:

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban: “I think Tua and Joe are outstanding athletes and will be very successful as quarterbacks in the NFL. Joe has great vision. He does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he needs to go with the ball. And Tua is very instinctive, with a lot of smarts and great touch and accuracy on his throws. I’m looking forward to watching both of them in the NFL.”

About Coach Nick Saban:

Saban, who has won a record-tying six college football national championships, writes and hosts Detail episodes breaking down college football strategies and concepts from both sides of the ball.

More Detail:

Saban is part of a Detail lineup that includes: Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, WNBA champion Diana Taurasi, and Klay Thompson. Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios.

