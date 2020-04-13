ESPN+ Releases Two New Episodes of “Detail” Featuring Alabama Coach Nick Saban

by | Apr 13, 2020 8:23 AM Pacific Time

ESPN+ has released two new episodes of their sports series Detail, featuring Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Both entries look at former students and future NFL players Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.

What’s happening:

  • In two new episodes of Detail, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban breaks down former SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, who—according to ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay—are projected first-round, potential top-10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
  • The college football edition of Detail is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+. It is part of the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant.
  • Detail streams exclusively on ESPN+.

About Burrow and Tagovailoa:

  • Burrow set multiple records in 2019, arguably the best season ever for a college quarterback. He threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA FBS record 60 touchdowns, while leading LSU to the College Football Playoff title and the first 15-0 season in SEC history.
  • The left-handed Tagovailoa, who is coming back from a dislocated hip that cut short his 2019 season, won the 2018 Maxwell and Walter Camp player of the year awards and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after leading Alabama to the 2018 College Football Playoff championship.

What they’re saying:

  • Alabama football head coach Nick Saban: “I think Tua and Joe are outstanding athletes and will be very successful as quarterbacks in the NFL. Joe has great vision. He does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he needs to go with the ball. And Tua is very instinctive, with a lot of smarts and great touch and accuracy on his throws. I’m looking forward to watching both of them in the NFL.”

About Coach Nick Saban:

  • Saban, who has won a record-tying six college football national championships, writes and hosts Detail episodes breaking down college football strategies and concepts from both sides of the ball.
  • In his first installment, which premiered last fall, he analyzes the run-pass option (RPO) plays that have become a staple of highly successful offenses in both college football and the NFL.

More Detail:

  • Saban is part of a Detail lineup that includes:
    • Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning analyzing NFL quarterbacks
    • Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier breaking down top UFC fighters
    • WNBA champion Diana Taurasi, who is featured in an episode to analyze the NBA’s Klay Thompson.
    • Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.
  • All episodes of Detail are available exclusively on ESPN+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
