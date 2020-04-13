National Geographic Sets Memorial Day Premiere Date for Limited Drama Series “BARKSKINS”

National Geographic’s new eight-part limited series, BARKSKINS, created by Elwood Reid and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Annie Proulx, transports viewers to the wild frontier of the late 17th century. BARKSKINS premieres this Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 9/8c with back-to-back episodes over four weeks.

BARKSKINS examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war.

examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war. Likely suspects abound — the English, the Hudson’s Bay Company and a band of Kanien’kehá:ka (Iroquois) possibly in league with the English looking to drive the French from the territory — but who or what brought these settlers to such a tragic end?

The series is set in Wobik, a small settlement in what is now the Canadian province of Quebec.

As the Catholic Church sends Jesuit priests to convert the indigenous people, France sends indentured servants to populate its territory, along with “Filles Du Roi” (“Daughters of the King”), young women to be matched with husbands, start families and help the colonies prosper.

This disparate group of outcasts, rogues and innocents must navigate brutal hardships, competing interests and tangled loyalties at the crossroads of civilization: 1690s New France.

The series tells a thrilling story of exploration, adventure and ambition among dreamers and fighters — some with a utopian vision of the world, others crass and conniving, but all navigating the perils of a treacherous new frontier.

As tensions escalate, unlikely alliances are forged, old antagonisms deepen and new families are formed against the seemingly endless natural riches and hidden dangers of the new American continent.

BARKSKINS’ depiction of the collision between civilization and commerce is timeless, as is its spirit of adventure, natural wonder and survival of the fittest.

depiction of the collision between civilization and commerce is timeless, as is its spirit of adventure, natural wonder and survival of the fittest. Premiering globally in 172 countries and 43 languages, the eight-episode historical fiction limited series hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and Scott Rudin Productions, and is based on the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Proulx.

The series stars: David Thewlis as “Claude Trepagny” Marcia Gay Harden as “Mathilde Geffard” Aneurin Barnard as “Hamish Goames” James Bloor as “Charles Duquet” Christian Cooke as “Rene Sel” David Wilmot as “Constable Bouchard” Thomas M. Wright as “Elisha Cooke” Tallulah Haddon as “Melissande” Kaniehtiio (Tiio) Horn as “Mari” Lily Sullivan as “Delphine” Zahn McClarnon as “Yvon”

Reid also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, David Slade and Proulx are also executive producers.

National Geographic also released a behind-the-scenes video of the new series:

What they’re saying: