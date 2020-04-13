The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Virtual Workshops as Part of Happily Ever After Hours Series

by | Apr 13, 2020 11:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum will begin offering virtual workshops as part of their new Happily Ever After Hours series. Disney fans can register to join the Zoom hosted workshops which will feature informative sessions from Disney luminaries.

What’s happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced they will be offering several workshops to audiences virtually.
  • Today, the Museum has announced their new Happily Ever After Hours virtual series which will feature Disney luminaries, including:
    • Animators
    • Artists
    • Directors
    • Imagineers
  • Each of these individuals will discuss their careers and connections to Walt’s story.
  • Hosted via Zoom webinar, audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions to our special guests and watch them answered live.

Happily Ever After Hours Virtual Workshops:

  • Registration
  • Registration for these programs will open to the public starting Monday, April 13 at 10am via each event page on our calendar.
  • Members receive priority access for registration to these programs.
  • A limited number of spots for each program are reserved for members only on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • To get priority access to future programs, join as a member today.

Q&A and Requirements

  • Due to anticipated demand and limited Q&A time, not all submitted questions will be answered.
  • All participants must sign up by noon Pacific Time on the day prior to the event.
  • Participants must have a Zoom account to attend the workshop.
  • A link to the workshop and instructions for joining will be sent via email prior to the event.

Upcoming Workshops:

Via D23

Disney Legend Imagineer Bob Gurr

  • Wed, Apr 15 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Tuesday, April 14
  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Imagineer and Disney Legend Bob Gurr for the museum’s first virtual Happily Ever After Hours.
  • From the comfort of your home, join Gurr for stories about his love of trains, his work at the Disney Parks, and his memories of Walt Disney.

Via IMDb

Muppet Performer Dave Goelz

  • Fri, Apr 17 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Thursday, April 16
  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Muppet Performer Dave Goelz for the second installment of the museum’s newest virtual series, Happily Ever After Hours. From the comfort of your home, join Goelz for stories about his work on hundreds of Jim Henson productions and what it was like to be the hand (and voice) behind some of our most beloved Henson characters, including Boober Fraggle, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Waldorf, and, most famously, The Great Gonzo.

Directors Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima

  • Wed, Apr 22 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Tuesday, April 21
  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Disney Directors Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima for the museum’s third installment of Happily Ever After Hours.
  • From the comfort of your home, join Chapman and Lima for stories about their past Disney projects including Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), A Goofy Movie (1995), Tarzan (1999), Enchanted (2007), and Brave (2012).

via Discogs

Composer Fabrizio Mancinelli

  • Fri, Apr 24 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Thursday, April 23
  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Composer and Conductor Fabrizio Mancinelli for the fourth installment of the museum’s newest virtual series, Happily Ever After Hours.
  • From the comfort of your home, join Mancinelli as he discusses his process for composing films, his work on Andreas Deja’s upcoming animated film Mushka alongside Disney Legend songwriter and composer Richard Sherman, and how the music of Disney’s Fantasia (1940) influenced his career.
 
 
Send this to a friend