The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Virtual Workshops as Part of Happily Ever After Hours Series

The Walt Disney Family Museum will begin offering virtual workshops as part of their new Happily Ever After Hours series. Disney fans can register to join the Zoom hosted workshops which will feature informative sessions from Disney luminaries.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced they will be offering several workshops to audiences virtually.

Today, the Museum has announced their new Happily Ever After Hours virtual series which will feature Disney luminaries, including: Animators Artists Directors Imagineers

Each of these individuals will discuss their careers and connections to Walt’s story.

Hosted via Zoom webinar, audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions to our special guests and watch them answered live.

Happily Ever After Hours Virtual Workshops:

Registration

Registration for these programs will open to the public starting Monday, April 13 at 10am via each event page on our calendar

Members receive priority access for registration to these programs.

A limited number of spots for each program are reserved for members only on a first-come, first-served basis.

To get priority access to future programs, join as a member today

Q&A and Requirements

Due to anticipated demand and limited Q&A time, not all submitted questions will be answered.

All participants must sign up by noon Pacific Time on the day prior to the event.

Participants must have a Zoom account to attend the workshop.

A link to the workshop and instructions for joining will be sent via email prior to the event.

Upcoming Workshops:

Disney Legend Imagineer Bob Gurr

Wed, Apr 15 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Tuesday, April 14

The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Imagineer and Disney Legend Bob Gurr

From the comfort of your home, join Gurr for stories about his love of trains, his work at the Disney Parks, and his memories of Walt Disney.

Muppet Performer Dave Goelz

Fri, Apr 17 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Thursday, April 16

The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Muppet Performer Dave Goelz

Directors Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima

Wed, Apr 22 | 5:30pm – Participants must sign up by noon PT on Tuesday, April 21

The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to invite you to join Disney Directors Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima

From the comfort of your home, join Chapman and Lima for stories about their past Disney projects including Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), A Goofy Movie (1995), Tarzan (1999), Enchanted (2007), and Brave (2012).

Composer Fabrizio Mancinelli