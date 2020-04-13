Walt Disney World’s “Piano Lady” Carol Stein Continues Performances During Furlough on Facebook Live

You may remember her from Epcot’s Rose and Crown Pub, or you may remember her from the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Heck, you might even remember her from the Comedy Warehouse at Pleasure Island. Either way, at some point in the last thirty years if you’ve been to Walt Disney World, you’ve probably come across “The Piano Lady,” Carol Stein. Now, you can view her live performances online, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Hi there, just a little impromptu evening of music from my living room… Just decided I was going to play about two or three songs and it turned into a fun request concert.. thanks everyoneStay Healthy and Happy!￼￼💗🎶💗🎹💗 Posted by Carol Stein on Monday, April 6, 2020

What’s Happening:

Carol Stein, known to Disney fans around the world as “The Piano Lady” known for her performances across Walt Disney World, especially at Epcot

Although at home and about to be furloughed from the Walt Disney Company, Stein has regularly been taking to Facebook Live to continue performing for an audience.

Stein performs the show to viewers who also make requests throughout the performance. A recent show was supposed to only be a few songs long but ended up lasting over an hour as viewers kept interacting online.

Stein does not ask for money or anything during the performances, as she is more worried for others financially and her husband continues to work.

A recent stream had more than 5,000 viewers, including her family, friends, and regular park-goers who would enjoy her performances in any of her usual places.

According to her Facebook page, her next performance will be on April 15th at 8:00 PM EST.

The Walt Disney World Resort remains closed until further notice, with many entertainers and musicians like Carol being furloughed beginning April 19th.

What They’re Saying:

Carol Stein: “This is a very serious time, and we know that, but that’s what we as artists do — we perform. We love what we do. We want to make people happy.”