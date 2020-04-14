Raglan Road to Host “Reeling Back the Years” Dance Lesson Via Facebook Live on April 15

If you’ve ever wanted to learn some Irish Dance Moves, then tomorrow is your lucky day! Raglan Road Irish Pub is presenting a dance event, “Reeling Back the Years” on Facebook Live on April 11th.
What’s happening:
- Raglan Road at Disney Springs will present an Irish Dance lesson via Facebook Live at 11 am (EDT) on Wednesday, April 15.
- Kids, moms, dads, families, friends and all Raglan Road Irish Pub fans can tune into a “Reeling Back the Years” live dance lesson.
- This special session will be taught by Maggie Domingo, an Irish dancer who performs regularly at the Disney Springs restaurant and pub.
Meet Your Teacher:
- Maggie began her Irish dance journey 20 years ago when she attended her first Irish dance lesson in her Sarasota, FL hometown.
- As a professional member of the Raglan Road Irish Dance troupe for the past four years, Maggie wows audiences and works with children on the Raglan Road stage during participation dances.
- In her career, Maggie has danced with Michael Flatley’s world-famous Irish dance show, ‘’Lord of the Dance,” and she’s a three-time world medal holder, placing sixth in the World Irish Dance Championships (An Coimisiún).
- Maggie has placed in the top three in every other international major, including the Great Britain Championships and the All-Ireland Championships.
What they’re saying:
- From all of us at Raglan Road: “Until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy, and put on those dance shoes to step lively for the best-ever shelter-in-place fun with our pro dancer!”