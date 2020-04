Disney Offering Digital Movie Sales Under $5 In Weekly Themes Through May 25th

Disney is discounting select digital movie titles as low as $4.99 in weekly themes starting today through May 25th.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Studios is offering special discounts on movies from Disney, Touchstone, 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm, Blue Sky Studios, and Disneynature between April 15th and May 25th in weekly themes.

Titles in each themed collection will be on sale for as low as $4.99 in HD and UHD.

All movies in this special offer are capable of connecting through a linked Movies Anywhere account across other connected digital providers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Weekly Themes:

Feel Good Movies: April 14-20

Earth Day with Disneynature: April 21-27

Family Fun Flicks: April 21-27

May The 4th: April 28-May 4

Game Changers: May 5-11

Action Movies: May 12-18

Princess Collection: May 19-25