James Cameron’s National Geographic Documentary Short “Akashinga: The Brave Ones” To Premiere This Earth Day

A National Geographic documentary short film produced by James Cameron will premiere on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day called Akashinga: The Brave Ones, directed by Maria Willhelm of the Avatar Alliance Foundation.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Documentary Films will release a new short film called Akashinga: The Brave Ones on April 22nd, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

on April 22nd, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The short film will premiere at the EarthxFilm Festival

Akashinga: The Brave Ones follows an all-female anti-poaching group in Zimbabwe

follows an all-female anti-poaching group in Zimbabwe The short documentary film is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Cmeron, who is currently workly on sequels to 20th Century Studios Avatar .

. Executive Director of the Avatar Alliance Foundation, Maria Wilhelm, directed Akashinga: The Brave Ones .

. Akashinga: The Brave Ones will also be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival and will premiere on National Geographic later this year.

