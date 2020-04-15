Stories Of Marvel Heroes Written By Favorite Novelists With The Amazing Authors Digital Sale

by | Apr 15, 2020 3:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Over the years, many best-selling novelists have lent their talents to Marvel Comics, crafting their own takes on some of Marvel’s most popular characters. Now is your chance to discover these wonderful stories for yourself with the Amazing Authors Sale on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop.

What’s Happening:

  • From R.L. Stine to Ta-Nehisi Coates, enjoy up to 67% off dozens of critically acclaimed comic book collections on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop. They’ve even given a few recommendations to get you started!
  • Want to check out the latest era of Black Panther? MacArthur Fellowship recipient and National Book Award-winning writer Ta-Nehisi Coates (Between the World and Me, The Water Dancer) takes King T’Challa and Wakanda to intergalactic new heights in Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet VOL. 1. Coate’s success on the title led him to take the helms of another Marvel hero in Captain America VOL. 1: Winter In America. Dealing with the aftermath of Hydra’s nationwide takeover, Coates offers a brilliant character study of Steve Rogers that will leave you wanting more.

 

  • Looking to dive into X-Men history? See it told like never before in X-MEN: Grand Design, a tour through the decades of iconic X-Men mythos, written and drawn by New York Times best-selling author Ed Piskor.
  •  And go higher, further, faster with award-winning author Margaret Stohl (Beautiful Creatures) in The Life of Captain Marvel. This bold retelling of Captain Marvel’s origin changes everything you thought you knew about Carol Danvers. And once you’re finished learning those secrets, prepare for more revelations as Captain Marvel looks to the stars in Stohl’s The Mighty Captain Marvel VOL. 1: Alien Nation.

  • All this and more including Marvel’s beloved teen misfits in Runaways By Rainbow Rowell VOL. 1: Find Your Way Home, web-slinging adventures in Miles Morales: Spider-Man VOL. 1: Straight Out Of Brooklyn by Saladin Ahmed, and horror master R.L. Stine’s (Goosebumps) take on Marvel’s misunderstood swamp monster in Man-Thing by  R.L. Stine.
  • Don’t miss your chance to add these modern classics to your digital comics collection using the Amazing Authors Sale. Visit comicstore.marvel.com for the full list of included collections and be on the lookout for more incredible digital sales coming your way.
  • All purchases in the Marvel Digital Comics Shop are added to your personal library, and can be read on any web browser, or in the Marvel Comics app on iPhone, iPad and select Android devices. Marvel’s smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users!
  •  Offer expires 4/19 at 11:00 PM EDT. A Marvel account and internet connection are required to access digital comics.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend