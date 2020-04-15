Stories Of Marvel Heroes Written By Favorite Novelists With The Amazing Authors Digital Sale

Over the years, many best-selling novelists have lent their talents to Marvel Comics, crafting their own takes on some of Marvel’s most popular characters. Now is your chance to discover these wonderful stories for yourself with the Amazing Authors Sale on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop.

What’s Happening:

From R.L. Stine to Ta-Nehisi Coates, enjoy up to 67% off dozens of critically acclaimed comic book collections on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop. They’ve even given a few recommendations to get you started!

Want to check out the latest era of Black Panther? MacArthur Fellowship recipient and National Book Award-winning writer Ta-Nehisi Coates (Between the World and Me, The Water Dancer) takes King T’Challa and Wakanda to intergalactic new heights in Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet VOL. 1. Coate’s success on the title led him to take the helms of another Marvel hero in Captain America VOL. 1: Winter In America. Dealing with the aftermath of Hydra’s nationwide takeover, Coates offers a brilliant character study of Steve Rogers that will leave you wanting more.

Looking to dive into X-Men history? See it told like never before in X-MEN: Grand Design , a tour through the decades of iconic X-Men mythos, written and drawn by New York Times best-selling author Ed Piskor.

, a tour through the decades of iconic X-Men mythos, written and drawn by New York Times best-selling author Ed Piskor. And go higher, further, faster with award-winning author Margaret Stohl (Beautiful Creatures) in The Life of Captain Marvel. This bold retelling of Captain Marvel’s origin changes everything you thought you knew about Carol Danvers. And once you’re finished learning those secrets, prepare for more revelations as Captain Marvel looks to the stars in Stohl’s The Mighty Captain Marvel VOL. 1: Alien Nation.