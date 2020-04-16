Actor Brian Dennehy Passes Away At The Age of 81

We’re sad to share that Tony and Golden Globe winning actor Brian Dennehy has passed away at the age of 81. For Disney, Dennehy co-starred in the 1983 Walt Disney Pictures film Never Cry Wolf. He also voiced Remy and Emille’s father, Django, in Pixar’s Ratatouille. Some of his most memorable performances were in films for 20th Century Studios, including Cocoon and Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Romeo + Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. In addition, Brian Dennehy was a frequent narrator at Epcot’s Candlelight Processional.

Brian Dennehy won two Tonys for Best Actor in a Play in 1999 for Death of a Salesman and 2006 for Long Day’s Journey into Night. He brought home a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for reprising his role in a TV version of Death of a Salesman, which also earned him a SAG award.

The actor passed away of natural causes at his home in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Wednesday, April 15th. He is survived by his wife and five children, including actress Elizabeth Dennehy.