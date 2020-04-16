Cirque du Soilel to Stream 60-Minutes of “Zed” Created Exclusively for Tokyo Disneyland

The next CirqueConnect 60-minute Special will include footage from the never-before-seen live recording of Zed, the show created for the Tokyo Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Cirque Du Soleil will release the first professional footage from Zed.
- Like La Nouba and Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World, Zed was created exclusively for the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan.
- Zed ran from October 1st, 2008, to December 21st, 2011, at the Cirque du Soleil Theater at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The show was professionally recorded, but Cirque du Soleil has yet to release the full recorded performance. This is the first time this footage will be seen by fans.
- The streaming event will take place on Friday, April 17th, at 8:00 pm ET.
Previous CirqueConnect Shows:
