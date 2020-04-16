Cirque du Soilel to Stream 60-Minutes of “Zed” Created Exclusively for Tokyo Disneyland

The next CirqueConnect 60-minute Special will include footage from the never-before-seen live recording of Zed, the show created for the Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Cirque Du Soleil will release the first professional footage from Zed .

. Like La Nouba and Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World, Zed was created exclusively for the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan.

Zed ran from October 1st, 2008, to December 21st, 2011, at the Cirque du Soleil Theater at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

ran from October 1st, 2008, to December 21st, 2011, at the Cirque du Soleil Theater at the Tokyo Disney Resort. The show was professionally recorded, but Cirque du Soleil has yet to release the full recorded performance. This is the first time this footage will be seen by fans.

The streaming event will take place on Friday, April 17th, at 8:00 pm ET.

