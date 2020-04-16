ESPN Debuts Easy McCoy Music Video “Overcome” on Content Platform The Undefeated

This afternoon, ESPN’s The Undefeated debuted a new music video from hip-hop artist, Easy McCoy. The video is titled Overcome and highlights the sports heroes who are making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

What’s happening:

. A musical tribute written and performed by the Portland-based indie rapper celebrates the contributions of sports and its stars in the fight against coronavirus.

http://www.espn.com/video/clip/_/id/29041942

Overcome opens with news and video clips on the timeline when the “sports world temporarily became a world without sports.” The video then pivots to uplifting storylines featuring athletes who have helped the world cope with the pandemic: Former NBA star Stephon Marbury discussing his effort to help New York fight COVID-19 Robert Kraft ’s New England Patriots plane airlifting coronavirus masks from China to the U.S. Reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe discussing the pandemic with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (via Instagram live) NBA star Stephen Curry chatting with nurses on the frontline in the fight against the virus (via FaceTime) Brazilian National Team and Paris St. Germain star Neymar ’s million dollar donation towards worldwide fight against the crisis

The music video Overcome debuted on ESPN's noon SportsCenter and is available on TheUndefeated.com

What they’re saying:

Easy McCoy: “To be an overcomer, you have to Believe! This was just great to work with ESPN’s The Undefeated on this project during these times, and to give hope and motivation to the world.”

