IDW Celebrates Jim Lee’s X-Men Artwork Through Upcoming Artist’s Edition Book

IDW Publishing just announced a collector’s book called Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist’s Edition through their Eisner Award-winning line.

IDW Publishing will release Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist’s Edition in October with a retail price of $150.00.

in October with a retail price of $150.00. Jim Lee worked with Chris Claremont and Scott Williams to relaunch the X-Men in the early 1990’s, creating the iconic “Blue Team” that fans fell in love with.

This 160-page hardcover book includes the complete issue X-Men #1 , written by Chris Claremont in addition to original artwork that celebrates some of Lee’s most memorable pieces for the series.

, written by Chris Claremont in addition to original artwork that celebrates some of Lee’s most memorable pieces for the series. Fans can expect to see covers, splashes, pin-ups, and interior pages within this hardcover collector’s volume.

IDW’s Artist’s Edition series reproduces artwork from the original source materials at the same size they were originally drawn, giving fans Jim Lee’s original drawings before they were modified for the final comic release.

Jim Lee: “While I had intended to follow in my father’s footsteps and become a doctor, comics were always my passion, and incredibly, more than 30 years ago, I became the artist of my favorite comic book, The X-Men. Bringing those characters to life on the printed page was an amazing experience and while several decades have since passed, I still fondly look back on this work with great pride. Flipping through this book will, I have no doubt, rekindle lots of happy memories for me… and I hope for you as well.”

