National Geographic Announces José Andrés, World Central Kitchen as Subject of New Documentary Feature

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced their next feature will focus on chef and humanitarian José Andrés and his global nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.
What’s happening:
- Following the debut of Rebuilding Paradise, National Geographic Documentary Films has announced its next feature project will focus on renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés.
- Andrés is the founder of the legendary nonprofit, World Central Kitchen that strives to help rebuild nations in the wake of disaster, providing healthy food to those affected.
- This new film comes from acclaimed director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer and Imagine Documentaries. Joining Grazer and Howard as producers is Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes.
About World Central Kitchen:
- As the world’s most prominent food-focused first responders, Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team have snapped into action, combatting hunger in the wake of crisis by serving over 16 million meals to date.
- Most recently, the organization has mobilized to bring healthy, nourishing food to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Through the #ChefsforAmerica program, the teams have delivered meals to:
- Quarantined cruise ship passengers
- School children
- Medical professionals
- The elderly and the most vulnerable
- Thanks to the #ChefsforAmerica program, more than 100,000 meals are being served every day across the United States and in Spain.
About the documentary:
- Featuring exclusive access to World Central Kitchen’s initiatives and archives, the film will follow Andrés and his team around the globe as they address the increasing environmental and humanitarian crises that devastate our world the best way they know how: through food.
- The film will take an in-depth look at World Central Kitchen’s collaborations with local chefs to feed affected people and first responders, which has instilled an extraordinary sense of hope in these communities.
- From the front lines of a crisis to the backrooms of the kitchen, the film will examine the restoration of community and the activation of change, one meal at a time.
Creative Team:
- Executive produced by:
- Michael Rosenberg (Imagine Entertainment)
- Louisa Velis (Imagine Entertainment)
- Nate Mook (World Central Kitchen)
- Richard Wolffe (World Central Kitchen)
- Carolyn Bernstein (National Geographic Documentary Films)
- Ryan Harrington (National Geographic Documentary Films)
What they’re saying:
- José Andrés: “Serving people a plate of fresh food after a disaster is more than just about calories to fill them up. A hot meal is comfort, dignity, hope — a sign that someone cares and that tomorrow will be better. From Puerto Rico to the Bahamas to Mozambique, I’ve seen how important quick action and constant adaptation are to reach communities in need with the urgency of now. I’m excited to work with National Geographic, along with Ron and the Imagine team, to tell World Central Kitchen’s story and show how powerful food is in the fight to heal people and the planet.”
- Director Ron Howard: “When we first started shooting Rebuilding Paradise, I was amazed to see the immediate impact that José and the World Central Kitchen team had on the citizens of Paradise, California, in the aftermath of the crippling fires that destroyed their town. And now, following him as he helps those most in need during this pandemic, I realized that the work he’s doing around the world is one of the most critical and oftentimes overlooked necessities in disaster relief. I’m honored to share his mission with audiences around the world.”
- Sara Bernstein: “We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and the ferociously talented team at Imagine Documentaries, who share our passion for impactful and authentic storytelling. We look forward to inspiring and energizing audiences around the world as we turn the lens on José Andrés and World Central Kitchen’s innovative, compassionate and transformative humanitarian efforts.”