National Geographic Announces José Andrés, World Central Kitchen as Subject of New Documentary Feature

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced their next feature will focus on chef and humanitarian José Andrés and his global nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

What’s happening:

, National Geographic Documentary Films has announced its next feature project will focus on renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés. Andrés is the founder of the legendary nonprofit, World Central Kitchen that strives to help rebuild nations in the wake of disaster, providing healthy food to those affected.

This new film comes from acclaimed director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer and Imagine Documentaries. Joining Grazer and Howard as producers is Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes.

About World Central Kitchen:

As the world’s most prominent food-focused first responders, Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team have snapped into action, combatting hunger in the wake of crisis by serving over 16 million meals to date.

Most recently, the organization has mobilized to bring healthy, nourishing food to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the #ChefsforAmerica program, the teams have delivered meals to: Quarantined cruise ship passengers School children Medical professionals The elderly and the most vulnerable

Thanks to the #ChefsforAmerica program, more than 100,000 meals are being served every day across the United States and in Spain.

About the documentary:

Featuring exclusive access to World Central Kitchen’s initiatives and archives, the film will follow Andrés and his team around the globe as they address the increasing environmental and humanitarian crises that devastate our world the best way they know how: through food.

The film will take an in-depth look at World Central Kitchen’s collaborations with local chefs to feed affected people and first responders, which has instilled an extraordinary sense of hope in these communities.

From the front lines of a crisis to the backrooms of the kitchen, the film will examine the restoration of community and the activation of change, one meal at a time.

Creative Team:

Executive produced by: Michael Rosenberg (Imagine Entertainment) Louisa Velis (Imagine Entertainment) Nate Mook (World Central Kitchen) Richard Wolffe (World Central Kitchen) Carolyn Bernstein (National Geographic Documentary Films) Ryan Harrington (National Geographic Documentary Films)



What they’re saying: