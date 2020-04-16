Head Coach Geno Audiemma joins ESPN+ Series “Detail” For Two Episodes

Head Coach Geno Auriemma joins the ESPN+ series Detail for two episodes to analyze the performance of players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN+ just premiered two new episodes of Detail featuring Head Coach Geno Auriemma.
- Each episode focuses on two projected WNBA top picks, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.
- Detail is a sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant for ESPN+.
- Geno Auriemma and Sabrina Ionescu were both close friends of Kobe Bryant and were among seven featured speakers at his memorial service in February.
- There are 50 episodes of Detail currently streaming exclusively on ESPN+ that include sports celebrity hosts like Peyton Manning, Daniel Cormier, Nick Saban, Diana Taurasi, and Klay Thompson.
What They’re Saying:
- Geno Auriemma: “When I was asked to be a part of Kobe’s Detail series before he passed away, I couldn’t say no. I just needed to find the time and the right players to break down. Well, I have the time now, and there are no better players to watch on film than Sabrina and Satou. Sabrina is just a smart, patient player who can do everything. She has a chance to redefine what it means be a point guard in our game. Satou is also a really good player with all the potential to be a really great player.”
