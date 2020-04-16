Head Coach Geno Audiemma joins ESPN+ Series “Detail” For Two Episodes

Head Coach Geno Auriemma joins the ESPN+ series Detail for two episodes to analyze the performance of players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ Detail featuring Head Coach Geno Auriemma.

featuring Head Coach Geno Auriemma. Each episode focuses on two projected WNBA top picks, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.

Detail is a sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant for ESPN+.

is a sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant for ESPN+. Geno Auriemma and Sabrina Ionescu were both close friends of Kobe Bryant and were among seven featured speakers at his memorial service in February.

There are 50 episodes of Detail currently streaming exclusively on ESPN+ that include sports celebrity hosts like Peyton Manning, Daniel Cormier, Nick Saban, Diana Taurasi, and Klay Thompson.

What They’re Saying:

Geno Auriemma: “When I was asked to be a part of Kobe’s Detail series before he passed away, I couldn’t say no. I just needed to find the time and the right players to break down. Well, I have the time now, and there are no better players to watch on film than Sabrina and Satou. Sabrina is just a smart, patient player who can do everything. She has a chance to redefine what it means be a point guard in our game. Satou is also a really good player with all the potential to be a really great player.”

