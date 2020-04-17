Disney+ To Stream Simpsons Short on Instagram For 24-Hours

Disney+ will stream the new Simpsons short Playdate with Destiny on their Instagram account for 24-hours on Sunday, April 19th.
What’s Happening:
- The new Simpsons short, Playdate with Destiny, will be available on Disney’s Instagram account for 24-hours on Sunday, April 19th.
- The short stars Maggie Simpson who finds love with another toddler on a playground.
- Playdate with Destiny premiered in theaters on March 6th with Pixar’s Onward and arrived on Disney+ on April 10th.
- This is the first time Disney+ has streamed their content in full through a social media channel.
