Marvel Offering Up to 67% Off Select Collections with the X-Men First Appearances Sale

Have you ever wanted to witness the very first mission of your favorite team of mutants or the exciting moment a new X-Men stepped onto the scene? Now is your chance with the X-Men First Appearances Sale on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop! Now through April 19 at 11PM ET, enjoy up to 67% off collections that hold all the epic team formations and surprising character introductions that evolved the mutant landscape throughout the years.