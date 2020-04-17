Marvel Offering Up to 67% Off Select Collections with the X-Men First Appearances Sale

by | Apr 17, 2020 12:48 PM Pacific Time

Have you ever wanted to witness the very first mission of your favorite team of mutants or the exciting moment a new X-Men stepped onto the scene? Now is your chance with the X-Men First Appearances Sale on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop! Now through April 19 at 11PM ET, enjoy up to 67% off collections that hold all the epic team formations and surprising character introductions that evolved the mutant landscape throughout the years.

  • Several X-Men collections will be available at a discounted price during this sale, including:
    • X-Men Epic Collection: Children of the Atom – Behold a seminal piece of comic book history. Collecting the first 23 issues of X-Men, see “the strangest teens of all” as originally envisioned by creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963. Not only will you witness Professor X’s formation of the original X-Men but you’ll also see their first battles against iconic villains such as the Sentinels, Juggernaut, and of course, Magneto!
    • X-Men Epic Collection: Second Genesis –  Dive into “Giant-Size X-Men #1” by writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum and see the launch of the all-new, all-different team of X-Men including the first appearances of Storm, Nightcrawler, and more! Then see the start of Chris Claremont’s legendary run with Uncanny X-Men #94-110. Joined by industry legend John Byrne, these are the adventures that transformed X-Men into the pop culture phenomenon it is today and includes memorable moments such as Jean Grey’s incredible rebirth as the Phoenix!
    • New Mutants Epic Collection: Renewal – Learn why the New Mutants are one of the beloved teen hero teams around. This collection features the group’s first appearance and early exploits as the next generation of X-Men.
    • X-Force: Cable & The New Mutants – See the team evolve into the first iteration of X-Force in this collection by Louise Simonson and Rob Liefeld, featuring the first appearances of both Cable and Deadpool!
  • Other collections available include the first appearance of the eternal villain Apocalypse in X-Factor Epic Collection: Genesis and Apocalypse, the mutant thief Gambit’s debut in X-Men Epic Collection: Dissolution & Rebirth, and the arrival of future cop Bishop in X-Men: Bishop’s Crossing.
  • Visit the Marvel Digital Comics Shop for a full list of eligible collections and keep your eyes peeled for more great digital sales coming soon.
 
 
Send this to a friend