Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Creates “Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force”

Yesterday, the President and his Coronavirus Task Force announced new guidelines and phases to start reopening the country. As part of that, he announced that its up to state and local governments to help meet those guidelines, and today, Orange County (Florida) Mayor Jerry Demings announced the creation of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

What’s Happening:

In an effort to work on a measured approach to restarting the local economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced the creation of the ‘Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force’ that will be co-chaired by the President of Visit Orlando, George Aguel and Tim Giuliani, the President of the Orlando Economic Partnership.

The group will consist of nearly 50 individuals representing local hospitals, theme parks, financial institutions, hotels, small businesses and non-profit economic development agencies. The Task Force will also include representatives from Lake, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

Representing the Walt Disney World Resort is Thomas Mazloum, the Senior Vice President of Resort & Transportation Operations. Rich Costales, the Executive Vice President of Resort Operations will represent Universal Orlando Resort, with Brad Gilmour, the Vice President of Operations representing SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment

The group will focus on recommendations for reopening Orange County, including a phased approach to easing restrictions, while ensuring the safety of employees and the public.

The first meeting is set for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will be conducted virtually.

Orange TV will carry the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting live. Local Viewing options include Channel 488 on Spectrum, Channel 9 on Comcast, 1081 CenturyLink Prism TV, WSWF Channel 10.2 (over the air), or for locals who prefer to stream, or are further away, it can be streamed live at www.ocfl.net/orangetv and you can view via the Orange TV app on ROKU in the Education category.

What They’re Saying:

Mayor Jerry Demings: “These are some of the best and brightest minds in our community, and the public-private Task Force will come up with recommendations to reopen Orange County using the most safe and sensible avenues possible. I am confident we will be able to get Orange County and Orlando on the way to economic recovery while we save both lives and livelihoods.”

Mayor Jerry Demings: "These are some of the best and brightest minds in our community, and the public-private Task Force will come up with recommendations to reopen Orange County using the most safe and sensible avenues possible. I am confident we will be able to get Orange County and Orlando on the way to economic recovery while we save both lives and livelihoods."

One of the most significant strengths we have as a destination is our history of working together as a community, especially in times of crisis. On behalf of the thousands of tourism businesses we represent, we are grateful for Mayor Demings’ leadership in establishing this Task Force as a united effort to achieve a successful recovery.” Tim Giuliani, President, Orlando Economic Partnership, : “The Partnership continues to hear from our local businesses who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. While many are hoping to reopen soon, we must ensure a safe and thoughtful environment so that our economy can thrive once again. That is why I am eager to serve our business community as the Co-Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force. I applaud Mayor Demings for his leadership throughout this difficult time and we stand ready to work together.”

