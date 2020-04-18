National Geographic Shares Neighborhood Safari Earth Day Ideas for Parents

National Geographic has shared ideas for families to host a Neighborhood Safari this Earth Day.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has shared ideas for families to host a Neighborhood Safari this Earth Day through social distancing.
- Ideas include creating sidewalk chalk safari dioramas and hanging artwork kids make of their favorite animals on windows and mailboxes for passersby to see.
- In addition, Nat Geo has shared some Fun Critter Facts and the Encyclopedia of Animals to give parents some education opportunities for their kids through this event.
- Click here for the full website of activities and ideas.