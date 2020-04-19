Leonard Maltin Interviews Disney Legend Floyd Norman at TCM’s Film Festival At Home Edition

TCM just shared a video of Leonard Maltin interviewing Disney Legend Floyd Norman as part of the TCM Film Festival At Home Edition.
What’s Happening:
- Before airing the 2016 documentary film Floyd Norman: An Animated Life, Leonard Maltin interviewed Floyd Norman about his career.
- Floyd Norman was to be honored at this year’s festival with a tribute and screening of the film, which will be part of the 2021 festival.
- Leonard Maltin was also going to be an honoree this year as the recipient of the Robert Osborn Award.
- In the interview, Floyd Norman talks about being the first Black person at the Walt Disney Studios, working with Walt, being recognized at Disneyland, and working at Hanna Barbera.