Disney Offers Free E-Book, “Fairest of All” As Part of #DisneyMagicMoments Series

On the OTHER side of the seven jeweled hills, beyond the seventh fall, dwells the Wicked Queen, whose story is now, the Free-est E-Book of All, according to a post by the Disney Parks Blog.

As part of Disney’s #DisneyMagicMoments series, they are offering a free E-book copy of Fairest of All , the first of the Villains series, for a limited time.

, the first of the series, for a limited time. You know the story of Snow White, but do you know how the Wicked Queen became so villainous?

Now’s your chance to dive into the backstory of one of the fiercest Disney Villains, told from her perspective.

For anyone who’s seen Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , you’ll know that the Wicked Queen is one evil woman! After all, it’s not everyone who wants to cut out their teenage step-daughter’s heart and have it delivered back in a locked keepsake box. (And even if this sort of thing is a common urge, we don’t know many people who have acted upon it.)

, you’ll know that the Wicked Queen is one evil woman! After all, it’s not everyone who wants to cut out their teenage step-daughter’s heart and have it delivered back in a locked keepsake box. (And even if this sort of thing is a common urge, we don’t know many people who have acted upon it.) Now, for the first time, we’ll examine the life of the Wicked Queen and find out just what it is that makes her so nasty. Here’s a hint: the creepy-looking man in the magic mirror is not just some random spooky visage—and he just might have something to do with the Queen’s wicked ways!

This dark tale is the first book in Serena Valentino’s successful Villains series which gives Young Adult readers and above more insight into how evil is made, not born. For a limited time, a free download (available only in the US) will be available from April 20 through April 26, via Disney Books

