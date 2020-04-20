Disney+ Temporarily Stops Sales of Disney+ Gift Card Subscriptions

Disney fans looking to purchase a Disney+ gift card subscription will have to wait awhile. Disney has announced they are temporarily suspending purchases of all gift cards at this time.
What’s happening:
- Disney+ has temporarily suspended all gift card subscriptions.
- The company notes that the gift card website—which is operated by a third-party vendor—has recently seen some abnormal activity.
- Disney is working with the vendor to address this issue, however in the meantime, guests will not be able to purchase gift cards.
- Standard monthly, yearly, and bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu) subscriptions remain available, as does the 7-day free trial.