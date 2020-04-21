ABC News Live to Launch on Amazon’s News App, YouTube TV

by | Apr 21, 2020 12:37 PM Pacific Time

ABC News Live, America’s #1 streaming news channel, launches today on YouTube TV, will roll out on Amazon’s news app on all Fire TV devices in the US over the coming weeks and is available on compatible Fire tablets starting today.

  • Since launching in October 2019, Amazon’s free news app has become the most popular news app on Fire TV, offering customizable news feeds for tens of millions of Amazon device customers in the US.
  • As last reported by Google in early February, YouTube TV has more than 2 million subscribers.
  • The additional distribution occurs at a time when more and more Americans want access to vital news and information from a reliable and trusted source wherever, whenever and however they choose to stream.
  • Since launching in May 2018, ABC News Live has seen a 200% year-over-year increase in monthly viewers (Mar 2019 v. Mar 2020) in part due to wide over-the-top distribution.
  • In addition to Amazon’s news app and YouTube TV, ABC News Live is available through other streaming services such as:
    • The Roku Channel
    • Hulu
    • Xumo
    • Sling TV
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • ABCNews.com
    • The ABC News and ABC mobile apps
  • The standalone ABC News Live apps are also available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.
  • Amazon’s news app is available on all Fire TV devices and compatible Fire Tablets in the US, including:
    • Fire TV Stick
    • Fire TV Stick 4K
    • Fire TV Cube
    • Fire TV Edition smart TVs
  • To quickly access ABC News Live on the Amazon News app, just say “Alexa, play news from ABC” into the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote or hands-free with the Fire TV Cube.
  • YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 70+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience.  

What they’re saying:

  • Colby Smith, SVP, Digital Media, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & Int.: “Adding ABC News Live onto Amazon’s news app and YouTube TV couldn’t have come at a more critical time for audiences. As millions of streamers seek to understand the personal impact of the pandemic, we want to make news and information easily accessible to them.”
  • Justin Dial, Senior Executive Producer, ABC News Live: “High quality, credible news and information is more important than ever right now. Since the outbreak began, ABC News Live has been committed to reporting and telling all of the stories and angles that have emerged from the pandemic. I’m glad Amazon’s news app and YouTube TV audiences will now be able to have access to our reporting and the latest information to help them stay safe and understand what’s happening in the world.”
 
 
