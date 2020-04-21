“Guardians of the Galaxy” Director James Gunn Shares Playlist Made Up of Songs Considered for Meredith Quill’s Mix-Tapes

While fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy films still need to wait for that third installment, Director of the films, James Gunn, has taken to Facebook to share some of the music he looked at for adding to some Awesome Mix Tapes.
- James Gunn, Director of both Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 took to social media yesterday to announce that he has made a playlist on Spotify that is made up of part of the list of songs he considered for the films.
- In the post he said, “Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy. This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from. Some of these songs almost made it into the movie (She’s Gone) and others I always wanted to use but could never find the right place for them (Cruel to Be Kind) and others I just thought matched Meredith’s taste and maybe I’d find a use for them somewhere (all the Babys songs!) Whatever the case, I never intended on sharing these songs, as I might use them in future movies. But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that.”
- You may remember Meredith Quill as the mother of Peter Quill, who aside from giving her son his outlaw/hero name “Star-Lord,” also gave him two mix tapes full of pop music that he would go on to cherish after she passed away from a brain tumor.
- The playlist, now available on Spotify, is made up of over 60 songs and provides over 3 hours of audio delights.