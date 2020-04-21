Marvel Reportedly Cancels Overall Deals with Showrunners Steve Lightfoot, Paul Zbyszewski

According to reports, Marvel has terminated contracts with showrunners Steve Lightfoot and Paul Zbyszewski as the COVID-19 pandemic causes uncertainty in the television industry.

What’s happening:

Marvel has reportedly cancelled overall deals with Steve Lightfoot and Paul Zbyszewski the TV showrunners for The Punisher and Helstrom .

According to The Hollywood Reporter

Sources tell THR that the overall deals for Lightfoot and Zbyszewski were with Marvel and not Disney’s ABC

Lightfoot had previously served as showrunner on the two-season, live-action series The Punisher that aired on Netflix.

He was also to be the showrunner for Ghost Rider which had been picked up straight to series by Hulu before the streamer scrapped that show

which had been picked up straight to series by As for Zbyszeweski, his team managed to wrap the physical production of Helstrom ahead of the industry shutdown; and he will finish post-production on the live-action series.

Lightfoot is rather new to Marvel with his first project for their television division being The Punisher, while Zbyszewski has worked with them going back to ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

At this time, Marvel has not provided any comment on the situation.

