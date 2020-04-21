New Disney Parks Designer Collection Ears from Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde to be Available Tomorrow

The newest addition to the Disney Parks Designer Collection will be coming to shopDisney tomorrow. The new design comes from Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and is perfect for your next Disney Adventure.
- Oh My Disney shared that these new ears will be available tomorrow – Wednesday, April 22 – though no specific details regarding a time or pricing were announced.
- The new ears feature compasses with specific coordinates on each one. One ear features coordinates for Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World, while the other features coordinates for Mt. Everest.
- Rohde also took to his Instagram to share a look at the new ears.
- You can head to shopDisney tomorrow to order your very own pair of these new Disney Parks Designer Collection ears from Joe Rohde.
