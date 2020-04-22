Disney Parks Blog Celebrates Earth Day and Disney Conservation Fund Anniversaries

The Disney Parks Blog is encouraging fans to join them in celebrating 50 years of Earth Day and 25 years of the Disney Conservation Fund as they take a look at the ways in which they are helping nature.

What’s happening:

Even in the middle of a crisis, there’s plenty of beauty and joy to be found in nature. The Disney Parks Blog

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but it’s also a big day for Disney too.

Since 1990, Disney Parks have been dedicated to environmental and sustainability initiatives including programs in support of waste and emissions reduction and water and resource conservation.

Disney continues to explore, test, and implement new ways to improve sustainability throughout their parks and resorts.

Disney Conservation Fund:

In 1995 Disney formally established the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) and today they celebrate its 25th anniversary. For the past two decades, the DCF has supported nonprofit organizations across the globe in their missions to save wildlife, inspire action, and protect the planet.

National Geographic: