Two Guests File Lawsuits Alleging Injury at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort

by | Apr 22, 2020 10:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Two guests of Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts have recently filed lawsuits claiming they sustained injuries on theme park attractions.  

What’s happening:

  • The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that this past week, two guests of Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort filed lawsuits in Orange Circuit Court claiming injury from recent visits.
  • A 27-year-old Chicago woman visiting Walt Disney World says she was hurt on the Frozen Ever After attraction.
  • A Texas man and guest at Universal claims injury on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
  • Both guests are seeking more $30,000 in damages.

Walt Disney World:

  • Amanda Peters of Chicago is suing Disney after her experience on EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After boat ride where she says she was shaken by the unexpected plunge at the end of the ride.
  • Peters was visiting the park with her family on January 12 for her first vacation following serious health issues.
  • The Sentinel reports that Peters uses a wheelchair and has spina bifida. Additionally, she underwent brain surgery six weeks prior to her vacation.
  • Peters’ doctor had given her the go ahead for travel, but told the family they should stick to slow moving, gentle attractions like “it’s a small world.”
  • Peters’ mother Tommi Sellers said before boarding they inquired about the intensity of the ride, due to Peters’ fragile health. Sellers says, Disney employees assured the family that the attraction was gentle and only had a “small dip.”
  • The lawsuit claims that the online ride description did not properly inform the family of the experience on the attraction and also alleges that the Disney employees weren’t properly trained.
  • Additionally, the filing claims that Peters experienced a “violent backlash” at the conclusion of the ride. Sellars says her daughter hit her head on the back of the seat, “It rattled her brain a little bit. She was so upset. She was crying."
  • Sellars also says following the ride, Peters had a “foggy brain episode” and claims her speech was slurred and that she was complaining of neck pain.
  • According to the family’s attorney, this isn’t about money. It’s about calling attention to an issue that needs addressed to prevent others from being injured.
  • A Disney spokeswoman issued a statement saying, “We will respond to the allegations, as appropriate, in court."

Universal Orlando Resort:

  • Christopher Smith of Texas is suing Universal Orlando Resort saying he hurt his back on the new Hagrid rollercoaster.
  • Smith claims the vehicle stopped mid-ride due to technical issues and resumed suddenly and without warning shaking him violently and. According to the lawsuit, the December 16 incident has resulted in “serious and permanent back injuries” though the filing does not reveal specifics of said injuries.
  • Smith’s lawyers declined comment to The Sentinel.
  • Universal has also not offered comment at this time.
  • The lawsuit states: “In the middle of the ride, the passenger car came to a halt and stopped for a period of time due to technical difficulties. Suddenly, and without any warning that the ride was about to resume, the car aggressively lunged forward, causing Plaintiff’s body to be violently and awkwardly thrown about the passenger compartment.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend