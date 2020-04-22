Two Guests File Lawsuits Alleging Injury at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort

Two guests of Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts have recently filed lawsuits claiming they sustained injuries on theme park attractions. What’s happening: The Orlando Sentinel

A 27-year-old Chicago woman visiting Walt Disney World says she was hurt on the Frozen Ever After attraction.

A Texas man and guest at Universal claims injury on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Both guests are seeking more $30,000 in damages. Walt Disney World: Amanda Peters of Chicago is suing Disney after her experience on EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After boat ride where she says she was shaken by the unexpected plunge at the end of the ride.

Peters was visiting the park with her family on January 12 for her first vacation following serious health issues.

The Sentinel

Peters’ doctor had given her the go ahead for travel, but told the family they should stick to slow moving, gentle attractions like “it’s a small world.”

Peters’ mother Tommi Sellers said before boarding they inquired about the intensity of the ride, due to Peters’ fragile health. Sellers says, Disney employees assured the family that the attraction was gentle and only had a “small dip.”

The lawsuit claims that the online ride description did not properly inform the family of the experience on the attraction and also alleges that the Disney employees weren’t properly trained.

Additionally, the filing claims that Peters experienced a “violent backlash” at the conclusion of the ride. Sellars says her daughter hit her head on the back of the seat, “It rattled her brain a little bit. She was so upset. She was crying."

Sellars also says following the ride, Peters had a “foggy brain episode” and claims her speech was slurred and that she was complaining of neck pain.

According to the family’s attorney, this isn’t about money. It’s about calling attention to an issue that needs addressed to prevent others from being injured.

A Disney spokeswoman issued a statement saying, “We will respond to the allegations, as appropriate, in court." Universal Orlando Resort: Christopher Smith of Texas is suing Universal Orlando Resort saying he hurt his back on the new Hagrid rollercoaster.

Smith claims the vehicle stopped mid-ride due to technical issues and resumed suddenly and without warning shaking him violently and. According to the lawsuit, the December 16 incident has resulted in “serious and permanent back injuries” though the filing does not reveal specifics of said injuries.

Smith’s lawyers declined comment to The Sentinel.

Universal has also not offered comment at this time.

The lawsuit states: "In the middle of the ride, the passenger car came to a halt and stopped for a period of time due to technical difficulties. Suddenly, and without any warning that the ride was about to resume, the car aggressively lunged forward, causing Plaintiff's body to be violently and awkwardly thrown about the passenger compartment."

