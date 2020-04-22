Winchester Mystery House Offering New 360 Immersive Online Tour Including the Rarely Seen 4th Floor

The Winchester Mystery House is offering a new and immersive 360 tour that allows Guests to independently explore the mansion from their homes.

What’s Happening:

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA, is offering a new immersive 360 virtual experience.

Guests can roam each level of the mansion at their own pace, including the rarely seen fourth floor and rooms that typically aren’t included on live tours in addition to stepping beyond the ropes into each room.

The 24,000-square-foot mansion’s unusual details, including the stairs to the ceiling and doors to nowhere, were captured by Matterport 3D Tours over the course of one weekend using their Matterport 360 camera.

The virtual tour also includes the first ever floor plan for the mysterious manor as blueprints were never found.

This experience costs $8.99 and comes with a complimentary pass to visit the Winchester Mystery House when it reopens.

Click here

Fans who would prefer a curated experience can also view a video tour available for rental for $5.99 or purchase for $13.99 by clicking here

The Winchester Mystery House served as inspiration for Walt Disney and the Imagineers while designing The Haunted Mansion.

What They’re Saying: