Winchester Mystery House Offering New 360 Immersive Online Tour Including the Rarely Seen 4th Floor

by | Apr 22, 2020 12:33 PM Pacific Time

The Winchester Mystery House is offering a new and immersive 360 tour that allows Guests to independently explore the mansion from their homes.

  • The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA, is offering a new immersive 360 virtual experience.
  • Guests can roam each level of the mansion at their own pace, including the rarely seen fourth floor and rooms that typically aren’t included on live tours in addition to stepping beyond the ropes into each room.
  • The 24,000-square-foot mansion’s unusual details, including the stairs to the ceiling and doors to nowhere, were captured by Matterport 3D Tours over the course of one weekend using their Matterport 360 camera.
  • The virtual tour also includes the first ever floor plan for the mysterious manor as blueprints were never found.
  • This experience costs $8.99 and comes with a complimentary pass to visit the Winchester Mystery House when it reopens.
  • Click here to access the immersive 360 tour.
  • Fans who would prefer a curated experience can also view a video tour available for rental for $5.99 or purchase for $13.99 by clicking here.
  • The Winchester Mystery House served as inspiration for Walt Disney and the Imagineers while designing The Haunted Mansion.

  • Walter Magnuson, Winchester Mystery House General Manager: “Sarah Winchester was ahead of her time in many ways. She was a woman of independence, drive, and courage, and the mansion she built is world-renowned for its many design curiosities and innovations. Today, we are striving to follow in her footsteps by offering an innovative way for guests to explore the mansion unlike ever before. We are asking the community to help us maintain this important historical landmark until we can once again welcome guests in person.”

 

 
 
