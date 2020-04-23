ABC and PEOPLE to Present Primetime Special “The Story of Soaps” on May 19

Jilted lovers, shocking crimes, juicy drama, and happy endings are all elements of riveting daytime television. This spring, join ABC and PEOPLE for a look at the unique serial genre during a two-hour prime-time special The Story of Soaps airing on Tuesday, May 19.

What’s happening:

ABC and PEOPLE are exploring soap operas with their two-hour prime-time television event, The Story of Soaps

The special program will highlight the iconic impact of the soap opera and will feature an incredible panel of experts.

The Story of Soaps airs Tuesday, May 19 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

About the special:

The Story of Soaps takes a look at the unique genre of television that has laid deep roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling. In today’s shifting television landscape, The Story of Soaps traces how female creators migrated from radio to television to become the dominant force in daytime for more than three decades. Today, that legacy is alive and well all over prime time and reality, and much of what propels modern television traces its roots back to those first sprawling, steamy storylines.

Guest appearances:

The Story of Soap s brings together nearly four dozen experts and familiar voices to help illustrate this remarkable story.

s brings together nearly four dozen experts and familiar voices to help illustrate this remarkable story. Celebrity appearances include: Alec Baldwin Carol Burnett Andy Cohen Bryan Cranston Vivica A. Fox Jon Hamm Susan Lucci Denise Richards John Stamos Chandra Wilson

Additional guest experts: Agnes Nixon, creator of All My Children Allan Sugarman, co-founder of Soap Opera Festivals Inc. David Jacobs, creator Jill Farren Phelps, executive producer Joyce Becker, co-founder of Soap Opera Festivals Inc. Ken Olin, executive producer Lorraine Broderick, head writer Marc Cherry, creator Mark Teschner, casting director Shelly Altman, head writer Yhane Smith, creator of “ Harlem Queen ” And many more!



