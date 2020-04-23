ESPN to Televise Inaugural “MLB The Show 20” Players League on ESPN2 Starting April 23

Grab some peanuts and Cracker Jacks and settle in for the inaugural MLB The Show 20 Players League. Starting April 23, ESPN will exclusively televise premiere games from the players-only tournament on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

What’s happening:

ESPN in conjunction with MLB and the MLBPA, has announced it will exclusively televise premiere games from the inaugural MLB The Show 20 Players League, beginning tonight, April 23 at 7pm ET on ESPN2.

Players League, beginning tonight, April 23 at 7pm ET on ESPN2. The most significant games from the MLB players-only tournament will air on ESPN platforms across five dates, culminating with the best-of-five MLB The Show 20 Players League Championship Series on Sunday, May 3, at 2:30 pm ET.

Players League Championship Series on Sunday, May 3, at 2:30 pm ET. All MLB The Show 20 Players League telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2 will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.

Players League telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2 will also be available to stream via the ESPN App. The MLB The Show 20 Players League participants include five World Series Champions, 11 former MLB All-Stars and eight MLB players 25 years old or younger.

How it works:

Each participant plays in a round-robin format (i.e., playing every team one time) throughout the event for a total of 29 regular season, three-inning games.

Following this regular season, the top eight teams will advance to the Postseason, which will largely mirror the MLB Postseason format and culminate in the best-of-five Championship Series on May 3.

Program Hosts:

Matt Vasgersian, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play commentator, serves as one of the voices of MLB The Show 20 and will be featured during the action. Additional voices include: Mark DeRosa Dan Plesac Heidi Watney Robert Flores

play-by-play commentator, serves as one of the voices of and will be featured during the action. Additional voices include: As part of the MLB The Show 20 Players League, MLB, MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment committed $175,000 To Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

MLB The Show 20 Players League Schedule

Date Time (ET) Telecast Platform(s) Thu, Apr. 23 7-8pm MLB The Show 20 Players League Playoffs ESPN2 / ESPN App Sat, Apr. 25 3-4 pm MLB The Show 20 Players League Playoffs ESPN2 / ESPN App Wed, Apr. 29 10-11pm MLB The Show 20 Players League Playoffs ESPN2 / ESPN App Sat, May 2 3-7:30pm MLB The Show 20 Players League Quarterfinals & Semifinals ESPN2 / ESPN App Sun, May 3 2:30-5pm MLB The Show 20 Players League Championship Series ESPN / ESPN App

MLB The Show 20 Players League Participants