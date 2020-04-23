ESPN to Televise Inaugural “MLB The Show 20” Players League on ESPN2 Starting April 23

by | Apr 23, 2020 12:06 PM Pacific Time

Grab some peanuts and Cracker Jacks and settle in for the inaugural MLB The Show 20 Players League. Starting April 23, ESPN will exclusively televise premiere games from the players-only tournament on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN in conjunction with MLB and the MLBPA, has announced it will exclusively televise premiere games from the inaugural MLB The Show 20 Players League, beginning tonight, April 23 at 7pm ET on ESPN2.
  • The most significant games from the MLB players-only tournament will air on ESPN platforms across five dates, culminating with the best-of-five MLB The Show 20 Players League Championship Series on Sunday, May 3, at 2:30  pm ET.
  • All MLB The Show 20 Players League telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2 will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.
  • The MLB The Show 20 Players League participants include five World Series Champions, 11 former MLB All-Stars and eight MLB players 25 years old or younger.

How it works:

  • Each participant plays in a round-robin format (i.e., playing every team one time) throughout the event for a total of 29 regular season, three-inning games.
  • Following this regular season, the top eight teams will advance to the Postseason, which will largely mirror the MLB Postseason format and culminate in the best-of-five Championship Series on May 3.

Program Hosts:

  • Matt Vasgersian, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play commentator, serves as one of the voices of MLB The Show 20 and will be featured during the action. Additional voices include:
    • Mark DeRosa
    • Dan Plesac
    • Heidi Watney
    • Robert Flores
  • As part of the MLB The Show 20 Players League, MLB, MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment committed $175,000 To Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

MLB The Show 20 Players League Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Telecast

Platform(s)

Thu, Apr. 23

7-8pm

MLB The Show 20 Players League Playoffs

ESPN2 / ESPN App

Sat, Apr. 25

3-4 pm

MLB The Show 20 Players League Playoffs

ESPN2 / ESPN App

Wed, Apr. 29

10-11pm

MLB The Show 20 Players League Playoffs

ESPN2 / ESPN App

Sat, May 2

3-7:30pm

MLB The Show 20 Players League Quarterfinals & Semifinals

ESPN2 / ESPN App

Sun, May 3

2:30-5pm

MLB The Show 20 Players League Championship Series

ESPN / ESPN App

MLB The Show 20 Players League Participants

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jon Duplantier

Atlanta Braves

Luke Jackson

Baltimore Orioles

Dwight Smith Jr.

Boston Red Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito

Cincinnati Reds

Amir Garrett

Cleveland Indians

Carlos Santana

Colorado Rockies

David Dahl

Detroit Tigers

Niko Goodrum

Houston Astros

Lance McCullers Jr.

Kansas City Royals

Brett Phillips

Los Angeles Angels

Ty Buttrey

Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Lux

Miami Marlins

Ryne Stanek

Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins

Trevor May

New York Mets

Jeff McNeil

New York Yankees

Tommy Kahnle

Oakland Athletics

Jesús Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies

Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cole Tucker

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants

Hunter Pence

Seattle Mariners

Carl Edwards Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Carpenter

Tampa Bay Rays

Blake Snell

Texas Rangers

Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette

Washington Nationals

Juan Soto

 

 
 
