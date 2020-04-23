Take Your Video Meetings to the Star Wars Galaxy with Lucasfilm’s Official Downloadable Backgrounds

Have you been stuck working from home lately like so many of us? Or are you simply looking to make your video chats with friends a little more out-of-this world? Well today via the official Star Wars website, Lucasfilm released a wide variety of high-quality downloadable images for use as virtual backgrounds in your next Zoom call.

Among the options available are the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit, hallway, and cargo hold, a starfield, a lightspeed effect, the Rebel Base on Yavin IV from the original Star Wars, the icy plains of Hoth, an Imperial Star Destroyer Bridge, the Asteroid Field, and Bespin’s Cloud City from The Empire Strikes Back, Jabba’s Palace from Return of the Jedi, the Podracing course and Coruscant cityscape from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the desert of Jakku, Kylo Ren’s Star Destroyer, the Resistance Base on D’Qar, and Starkiller Base from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Death Star control room and Scarif Imperial Vault from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Snoke’s Star Destroyer from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Pasaana, the Death Star Ruins and the Emperor’s Exegol Throne Room from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

StarWars.com: StarWars.com is excited to present a galaxy of virtual Star Wars backgrounds that you can use in any online meeting. If you’re home and catching up with friends, talking with family, or an important work video call, you can now do so appearing as if you’re somewhere in a galaxy far, far away. Choose from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back‘s Hoth (wampa-free, thankfully), the ruins of the Death Star, and many, many more. Whether you dress as a Star Wars character is entirely up to you. (But we would encourage it.)

For the complete archive of officially downloadable Star Wars virtual backgrounds, be sure to visit StarWars.com.