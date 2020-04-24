Disney Vacation Club Shares Revised Policies During Resort Closures

Disney Vacation Club has shared an update with members about how the resort closures affect their points and member dues.
What’s Happening:
- Terri Schultz, the Senior Vice President of Disney Vacation Club, has shared an important update with members about how the resort closures affect their points and member dues.
- Member annual dues will continue in 2020, but a credit may be available mid-December towards 2021 dues if their home resorts ended up with lower than expected operating costs due to the closures.
- The following automatic extension apply to Members who had trips booked from March 12th until the resort’s reopen that were cancelled after February 29th:
- 2018 points that were banked to 2019 that expire between April and June 2020 will be extended for 6-months from their current expiration date.
- 2019 points that were set to expire between April and June 2020 will be extended for 1-year from their original expiration date.
- Disney has not yet set an opening date and members with travel plans affected should continue to look out for an announcement regarding when Disney plans to reopen.
- These extensions only apply to points that were applied to a canceled reservation. Points that would’ve expired without being applied to a resort reservation will not be extended.
- To ensure adequate room availability when operation resumes, Disney Vacation Club has also temporarily reduced the amount of 2021 points that can be borrowed into 2020 to 50% per contract.
- The exception to this rule is points that were already borrowed for a stay outside of the closure period, which will still be honored.
- More information can be found on the official Disney Vacation Club website.