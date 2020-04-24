ESPN Cancels Summer X Games in Minneapolis

ESPN has announced the cancelation of this year’s X Games Minneapolis scheduled for July 17th-19th.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, X Games Minneapolis 2020 – July 17-19 – has been cancelled. The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events. pic.twitter.com/1UU84qj0hA
— X Games (@XGames) April 24, 2020
What’s Happening:
- X Games Host Jack Mitrani recorded a video on the official X Games Twitter account to announce the cancelation of the 2020 X Games Minneapolis.
- The annual summer event was scheduled for July 17th-19th.
- This decision was made for the safety of the athletes and fans.
- Jack Mitrani will be live on the X Games Instagram every day at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.
- New content like Real Street will still proceed as planned, starting May 11th on ESPN.
- Athletes competing in Real Street include:
- Franky Villani
- Clive Dixon
- Chase Webb
- Jamie Foy
- Dakota Servold
- Kevin Baekkel