Walt Disney Family Museum Accepting Submissions for “World of Tomorrow” Virtual Art Exhibition

The Walt Disney Family Museum is hosting a Virtual Art Exhibition themed to “The World of Tomorrow.”
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is hosting “The World of Tomorrow: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition.”
- Adult and teenage artists all over the world can submit their “World of Tomorrow” themed artwork from now through Monday, Mary 4th, at 5:00 pm PT.
- A juried pool of art will be displayed in a virtual exhibition on WaltDisney.org and the museum’s social media channels.
- For more information and to submit artwork, click here.