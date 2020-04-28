shopDisney Twitter Watch Party Series Continues with “The Little Mermaid”

shopDisney is bringing a little bit of magic to fans at home with their shopDisney Movie Time parties. Hosted on Twitter, the weekly series continues with the 1989 animated classic, The Little Mermaid.

What’s happening:

shopDisney is hosting Twitter watch parties with #shopDisneyMovieTime to add some fun to being stuck at home. The next virtual event will be on Thursday, April 30 on Twitter

Fans of all ages are invited to go under the sea with Disney’s The Little Mermaid and join the watch party from home.

More Magic Coming Soon:

Fans can also tune in the following week on Thursday, May 7 at 5PM PT to see Disney’s Moana

Be sure to follow along with #shopDisneyMovieTime for more real-time updates!

Other shopDisney Movie Time films:

The series kicked off on April 23 with the first Pixar film, Toy Story .