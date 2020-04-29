ABC Announces Primetime Special “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” to Air on Mother’s Day

Gather the family for even more enchanting musical entertainment as ABC will present The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. Ryan Seacrest returns to host the star-studded celebration of beloved Disney music!

What’s happening:

Today, ABC has announced an enchanting reprise, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II , to air Sunday, May 10 (7:00-8:00 pm EDT).

, to air Sunday, May 10 (7:00-8:00 pm EDT). Ryan Seacrest returns as host a second helping of star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic.

The nationwide singalong will air on Mother’s Day as part of ABC’s Sunday Night programming block, followed by an all-new remote episode of American Idol airing at 8:00 pm EDT.

airing at 8:00 pm EDT. It wouldn’t be a sing along with an animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics! Audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II be available to stream on Disney+

be available to This special program is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

What they’re saying: