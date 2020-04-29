New 10-Episode Event “The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!” Comes to ABC June 8

Attention Bachelor Nation! ABC has announced a 10-episode retrospective looking at this history of the Bachelor franchise. The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! will be hosted by Chris Harrison and will dive into some of the most memorable romances, biggest heartbreaks, and most unexpected outcomes over the show’s history.

What’s happening:

Over the past 18+ years, Bachelor Nation has witnessed some of the most unforgettable love stories in television history.

Audiences have been engrossed in the countless romances and devastating heartbreaks that contestants have experienced cheering for their favorite couples, and crying along with those blindsided by unrequited love.

Now host Chris Harrison is taking fans on a journey through some of the most dramatic moments ever in a new 10-episode event The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!

Starting Monday, June 8 (8:00–11:00 pm EDT), Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments.

The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose.

What they’re saying:

Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history. We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane.”

Creative team: