DisneyNow Adds Fun “Switch Video” Music Feature

An update to the DisneyNow mobile app adds the “Switch Video” feature, allowing viewers to swap between multiple versions of the same song.
What’s Happening:
- DisneyNow, Disney Channel’s streaming service accessible through a cable provider login, has released a new feature called “Switch Video.”
- Fans can watch a song or music video from their favorite shows and switch between different versions at the touch of a button.
- For example, viewers can watch the Ducktales theme song as heard at the beginning of every episode, or tap to switch to Launchpad’s version.
- You can switch between the videos as many times as you’d like and some content will even feature more than two videos to switch between.
- To experience “Switch Video,” update your Disney Now app to the latest version.