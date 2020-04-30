Universal Orlando Begins Mandatory Employee Temperature Checks on May 1st

Orlando’s Spectrum News is reporting that Universal Orlando will begin checking employee’s temperatures starting Friday, May 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando President Bill Davis sent a letter to employees advising them that mandatory temperature checks will begin Friday, May 1st.
- These checks include business vendors and contractors, who must have a temperature below 100 degrees in order to be on property.
- Anyone with a temperature greater than 99.9 degrees will be turned away and must wait 72 hours before they can return to take their temperature again.
- Universal employees are also advised that they should remain home if they aren’t feeling well, even if they don’t have a fever.